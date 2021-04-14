April theatre production: ‘To Die For’

The Chadron State College Theatre Department will present To Die For via CSC Live April 15-17 at 7 p.m. and April 18 at 2 p.m. Viewers need to place reservations at www.csc.edu/theatre to see the show online. Each password is good for one live performance.

According to Director David Craven, To Die For is a comedy thriller in tradition of plays like Deathtrap and Sleuth, or movies like Knives Out and Murder by Death.

Craven, who lives in Atlanta, returned to CSC this semester as Interim Director of Theatrical performances. He fulfilled a similar guest artist function in Fall 2019.

The setting of the play is the home of successful romance author Carla Woods. Her assistants disappear faster than toilet paper in a pandemic, Craven joked.

“Her newest assistant, Grace, seems like the perfect fit, until Carla's world goes sideways, and things start to no longer be what they appear,” Craven said. “To Die For is like a roller coaster ride of comedy, suspense, and ridiculous romance. It will be entertaining for adults but also family friendly.”

Craven and Theatre Professor Scott Cavin work closely with Digital Graphic Designer Daniel Binkard to produce the live streaming broadcasts of the play.