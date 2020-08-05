Aquatic Center reduces hours after staff member tests positive for COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chadron Area Aquatic and Wellness Center has made the decision to reduce their hours beginning Aug. 5 and fully reopen again next week due to a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee and others that are self-quarantining.

A news release said all close contacts have been identified and there are no concerns for community exposure for anyone that was recently at the center.

Beginning Aug. 5, reduced hours will be offered from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and physical therapy will be offered on Tuesday and Thursday as normally scheduled. The center will then fully reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

“City of Chadron is working closely with health officials to follow their important protocols and is committed to mitigating any risk and keeping everyone safe and healthy. As noted by Panhandle Public Health, there are no concerns for community exposure for anyone that was recently at the Aquatics Center.” City Manager Greg Yanker said.

If anyone is experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, immediately call your local doctor, clinic, or the 24/7 line at 308-262-5764.

You can sign up for free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377 offered in Chadron: