Aquatics center partners with EMTs for training

Staff at the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center recently worked with law enforcement and emergency services to keep their skills honed in the event they need to help save a life.

Supervisor Tori Meschke explained when a person is certified as a lifeguard, he or she must renew their CPR certification every year, as required by the State of Nebraska, and lifeguard certification requires renewal every two years.

To make sure the staff are staying knowledgeable of life-saving techniques, they go through regular in-services.

“It’s a long time between each time you go through the class, so I started incorporating in-services at the end of last year,” she said.

The center is also required to conduct emergency drills within 30 days of hiring new employees. “We hire a lot,” Meschke said with a laugh, “so we do a lot of trainings.” The monthly in-services help cover all of the bases.

Meschke further added the in-services allow for time for the lifeguards to swim some laps do some team bonding. Some employees might not know or work with everyone, so this allows them opportunity to familiarize themselves with all of the staff.

For January’s in-service, EMTs and law enforcement were asked to come. Meschke noted she’s been with the facility for about a year and in that time she has not seen law enforcement or EMTs respond.

“I wanted them to get familiar with the facility in case we were to ever call them. I wanted them to know what to expect and also give us some pointers. We did a lot of scenarios and they gave us a lot of ideas from their perspective of what to change and how to make things run smoother.”

At this point, all of the 16 employees of the Aquatics Center are CPR and Lifeguard certified. Since many of the staff are students, Meschke has to work around their schedules but she’s planning another in-service toward the end of February.

