Votes were taken and ballots counted at the annual Chadron Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet at the Chadron Arts Center, Saturday. Several chamber members and businesses were honored.
In their first year of taking over ownership of The New Leaf, Angela and Phill Lollar were honored during Saturday’s annual Chadron Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, held at the Chadron Arts Center.
The New Leaf was named New Business of the Year in part due to how the business has “sunk its roots deep within our community” according to Chamber Director Gabby Michna. Michna praises the businesses unique and personal variety.
Winning Small Business of the Year was Northwest Community Action Partnership. Michna called NWCAP very deserving for their various efforts within the community from Meals on Wheels to The Head Start Program to spearheading the Diaper Bank not just in Chadron, but also in our surrounding communities.
Praised by the Chamber for their outstanding customer service and community support, First National Bank, North Platte was awarded Large Business of the Year.
In addition to the three business awards voted on by those in attendance at the banquet, several individuals were honored for their efforts within the chamber.
Chrystal Brooks was named Committee Volunteer of the Year.
“Chyrstal is more than deserving of this award as her service is consistently showcased through action,” Michna says.
Michna also celebrated Brooks’s involvement with several committees from Kiwanis, Chamber Ambassadors, Bands on Bordeaux and Harvest Fest.
The Ambassador of the Year award went to Brenda Morford who served as president and chair for the 2018 ambassador team. Michna says Morford single-handedly recruited seven of the chamber’s active members and secured countless local chamber business memberships.
“It is our pleasure and honor to have Brenda on our team and to celebrate this award on her behalf,” Michna says.
Though he wasn’t in attendance to receive it, Don Huls was honored with the Chamber’s Lifetime Service Award.
“Integrity, respect, honor, are just a few words to begin to describe Mr. Don Huls,” Michna says. “Don has been serving our community for over 40 years, passing on volunteer efforts generation to generation and instilling the importance of service within our community.”
Three Ambassador Service Stars were also awarded to Ann Hencey, Matt Reeves and George Klein.
Michna notes each recipient’s willingness to help the Chamber and the community in a variety of ways. Hencey, she says is “truly a superstar who goes over and beyond regardless of what she has going on,” and calls Reeves “a relentless morning Ambassador.” Michna credits Klein’s extensive knowledge of the past as an asset which “creates a wonderful segue for understanding our path to the future.”
Providing a meal at the banquet was Chadron State College State College Creative Dining Services and Staff. Michna says she is grateful for the efforts of the staff, of Outlaw Printers for their printing needs, Chadron Arts Center for the use of the venue, Wild’s bar and grill for providing a bar area, and The New Leaf for providing decoration, and Dave and Bryan form the Bar Flies for providing entertainment.