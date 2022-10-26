Area schools receive grant funding

LINCOLN — 70 Nebraska schools received $45,000 in grant funding from EducationQuest Foundation Funds to support college visits for 8th graders. The schools will use the grants, which range from $143 to $850, to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college.
Among the schools receiving money are: Crawford Junior/Senior High School, Gordon-Rushville Middle School and Hay Springs Public School
EducationQuest Vice President Eric Drumheller said, “When younger students visit a college campus, they can see first-hand the opportunities they have by pursuing higher education. We want this experience to motivate them to take the necessary steps to make a college dream a reality.”
The 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants are awarded annually and are one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.
EducationQuest has awarded approximately $345,000 in 8th Grade Campus Visit Grant funding to Nebraska schools since the program’s inception in 2011.
Additional awardees are listed below alphabetically by city, then school.
Bancroft: Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools
Bartley: Southwest Public Schools
Bellevue: Mission Middle School
Burwell: Burwell Junior/Senior High School
Callaway: Callaway Public School
Central City: Nebraska Christian Schools
Cody: Cody-Kilgore Unified School
Columbus: Columbus Middle School and Lakeview Junior/Senior High School
Cook: Johnson County Central Middle School
De Witt: Tri-County Schools
Deshler: Deshler Public Schools
Elba: Elba Public School
Fairbury: Fairbury Junior/Senior High School
Fairfield: Sandy Creek Middle School
Fremont: Fremont Middle School
Genoa: Twin River Public Schools
Gering: Gering Junior High
Gibbon: Gibbon Public School
Giltner: Giltner Public Schools
Gothenburg: Gothenburg Public School
Grand Island: Westridge Middle School
Grant: Perkins County School
Greeley: Central Valley High School
Hastings: Hastings Middle School
Hayes Center: Hayes Center Schools
Humphrey: Humphrey Public Schools
Laurel: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Lexington: Lexington Middle School
Louisville Louisville Public Schools
Madison: Madison Middle School
McCook: McCook Junior High
Mead: Mead High School
Minatare: Minatare Junior/Senior High School
Nelson: Lawrence/Nelson Junior High School
Niobrara: Niobrara Public School and Santee Community School
North Bend: North Bend Central
O'Neill: O'Neill Public Schools
Omaha: All Saints Catholic School, Beveridge Magnet Middle School, Brownell-Talbot School, Bryan Middle School, Holy Name School, Lewis and Clark Middle School, Lifegate Christian Schools, McMillan Magnet Center, Morton Magnet Middle School, Norris Middle School, Sacred Heart School Omaha and St. Thomas More School
Potter: Potter-Dix Public School
Randolph: Randolph Public Schools
Schuyler: Richland Elementary (Schuyler Community Schools) and Schuyler Middle School
Shelton: Shelton Public School
Shickley: Shickley Public Schools
South Sioux City: South Sioux City Middle School
Sumner: S-E-M High School
Sutton: Sutton Public Schools
Tekamah: Tekamah-Herman Schools
Valentine: Valentine Middle School
Verdigre: Verdigre Public Schools
Wisner: Wisner-Pilger Junior/Senior High School
Wood River: Wood River Rural High School
Wymore: Southern Public Schools
York: York Middle School