Area schools receive grant funding

LINCOLN — 70 Nebraska schools received $45,000 in grant funding from EducationQuest Foundation Funds to support college visits for 8th graders. The schools will use the grants, which range from $143 to $850, to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college.

Among the schools receiving money are: Crawford Junior/Senior High School, Gordon-Rushville Middle School and Hay Springs Public School

EducationQuest Vice President Eric Drumheller said, “When younger students visit a college campus, they can see first-hand the opportunities they have by pursuing higher education. We want this experience to motivate them to take the necessary steps to make a college dream a reality.”

The 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants are awarded annually and are one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.

EducationQuest has awarded approximately $345,000 in 8th Grade Campus Visit Grant funding to Nebraska schools since the program’s inception in 2011.

Additional awardees are listed below alphabetically by city, then school.

Bancroft: Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools

Bartley: Southwest Public Schools

Bellevue: Mission Middle School

Burwell: Burwell Junior/Senior High School

Callaway: Callaway Public School

Central City: Nebraska Christian Schools

Cody: Cody-Kilgore Unified School

Columbus: Columbus Middle School and Lakeview Junior/Senior High School

Cook: Johnson County Central Middle School

De Witt: Tri-County Schools

Deshler: Deshler Public Schools

Elba: Elba Public School

Fairbury: Fairbury Junior/Senior High School

Fairfield: Sandy Creek Middle School

Fremont: Fremont Middle School

Genoa: Twin River Public Schools

Gering: Gering Junior High

Gibbon: Gibbon Public School

Giltner: Giltner Public Schools

Gothenburg: Gothenburg Public School

Grand Island: Westridge Middle School

Grant: Perkins County School

Greeley: Central Valley High School

Hastings: Hastings Middle School

Hayes Center: Hayes Center Schools

Humphrey: Humphrey Public Schools

Laurel: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Lexington: Lexington Middle School

Louisville Louisville Public Schools

Madison: Madison Middle School

McCook: McCook Junior High

Mead: Mead High School

Minatare: Minatare Junior/Senior High School

Nelson: Lawrence/Nelson Junior High School

Niobrara: Niobrara Public School and Santee Community School

North Bend: North Bend Central

O'Neill: O'Neill Public Schools

Omaha: All Saints Catholic School, Beveridge Magnet Middle School, Brownell-Talbot School, Bryan Middle School, Holy Name School, Lewis and Clark Middle School, Lifegate Christian Schools, McMillan Magnet Center, Morton Magnet Middle School, Norris Middle School, Sacred Heart School Omaha and St. Thomas More School

Potter: Potter-Dix Public School

Randolph: Randolph Public Schools

Schuyler: Richland Elementary (Schuyler Community Schools) and Schuyler Middle School

Shelton: Shelton Public School

Shickley: Shickley Public Schools

South Sioux City: South Sioux City Middle School

Sumner: S-E-M High School

Sutton: Sutton Public Schools

Tekamah: Tekamah-Herman Schools

Valentine: Valentine Middle School

Verdigre: Verdigre Public Schools

Wisner: Wisner-Pilger Junior/Senior High School

Wood River: Wood River Rural High School

Wymore: Southern Public Schools

York: York Middle School