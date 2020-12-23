 Skip to main content
Area students earn Academic All-State

Numerous Northwest Nebraska high school students recently received Academic All-State honors for the fall of 2020 through the Nebraska School Activities Association and sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association.

The recipients were nominated by their schools for their academic excellence and significant contribution to their activity.

The area recipients by school are:

Chadron: Cross Country--Luke Kahl, Garrett Reece, Leila Tewahade and Raena Webster; Football--Cobie Bila and Sawyer Haag; Golf--Maddi Pelton and Maralee Rischling, Play Production--Alexis Conboy and Jameson Margetts; Softball--Emily Beye and Kennady Stack; and Volleyball--Anika Burke and Emma Cogdill.

Crawford: Volleyball--Dalli Anders and Hannah Wasserburger.

Hay Springs: Football--Gage Mintken and Gabe Varvel; Play Production--Sam Hindman and Rylee Wolken; and Volleyball--Jocelyn Varvel and Rylee Wolken.

Hemingford: Cross County--John Ansley, Taren Hunter, Catherine Bryner and Destiny Hanson; Football--Jack Payne and Zachary Rozmiarck; Play Production--Danea Hanson and Alex Neefe; Volleyball--Elizabeth Mayer and Alysen Turek.

Gordon-Rushville: Cross County--Alliah Bourne; Football--Carter Anderson and Cohen McKimmey; Golf--Abigail Bruns and Kylie Coomes; Play Production--Kelanna Lovell; Bowling--Tessa Hurlburt; Volleyball--Jayla Brehmer and Matison Moore.

Sioux County: Football--Michael Sanderson; Play Production--Kodie Rempp and Julie Skavdahl; Volleyball--Kodie Rempp and Julie Skavdahl.

