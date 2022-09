Arnold and Carol (Lange) Doyle

RAPID CITY - Graveside services will be held for Arnold and Carol (Lange) Doyle at Bethel Church in Whitney, NE on Saturday, October 1 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Russ Seger officiating.

Arnold Daniel Doyle was born March 2, 1934 and passed away at Hospice House in Rapid City, SD, on November 3, 2018.

Carol Jane Lange Doyle was born May 26, 1935 and passed away at Hospice House on December 8, 2021.

Refreshments will be served following the service.