A Chadron State College student who submitted a poster design in the University and College Designers Association’s (UCDA) “Design for Education” contest recently earned honorable mention.
Troi Arnold’s poster, “Set the Mind Free,” earned her a UCDA membership and a subscription to UCDA’s “Designer” magazine. Her design will appear in an upcoming issue of the magazine.
Mary Donahue, who teaches Graphic Design Practicum (ART 422), said Arnold takes an intellectual approach to her design work that results in strong concepts.
“Her use of color, typography, and composition is skillful and relevant to the design solution,” Donahue said.
Arnold of Cozad, Nebraska, was part of the “Fourfold” Senior Art Show at CSCin April. She is majoring in graphic design will graduate in December.
She said she was excited to receive recognition for the poster that depicts how education opens doors of possibility for young minds.
“Completely designed in Illustrator, this poster utilizes several themes found in educational design. With a broken lightbulb and explosion of bright paint splatters, the message is that creativity can be pushed further through education,” Arnold said.
Five students enrolled in Graphic Design Practicum (ART 422) during Spring 2018 entered the contest, according to Donahue.
“A majority of the students who entered were from schools with much larger enrollments so it is gratifying to see our students do well,” Donahue said. “Their feedback to each other in critiques helps to make all of them stronger designers,” Donahue said.
In last year’s UCDA competition, a design by Cait Wiseman, another of Donahue’s former students and CSC graduate, also received honorable mention.