Arrest for sexual assault

During the early morning hours of March 20, Officers with the Chadron Police Department were called to the Chadron Community Hospital for a report of a sexual assault. Sgt. Stolley and Officer Swanson arrived on scene and began the investigation. Initial statements were obtained and evidence was collected.

On March 22, Investigator Dusty Bryner of the Chadron Police Department, applied for and obtained a search warrant for a residence in Chadron, based on the information and evidence obtained by the responding officers. The search warrant was served at the residence and clothing and photographic evidence was obtained. Bryner and other officers also completed more interviews.

As a result of the investigation, 19-year-old Malik A. Ahmed-Hosie, a student at Chadron State College, was placed under arrest and taken to the Dawes County Jail. Chadron State College is cooperating with the Chadron Police Department in its investigation.

Ahmed-Hosie was booked into the jail on the charges of first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony. Bond was set at 10% of $100,000.

