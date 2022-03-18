Arrest made in assault, strangulation

On March 17th, Officer Colin Deines and Sergeant Chelsey Stolley responded to an open 911 call mapping to a residence in Regency Trailer Court.

After arriving at the residence, Deines and Stolley made contact with a female who clearly had been assaulted and was bleeding from the head. The female informed Officer Deines and Sgt. Stolley that she had been beaten up and strangled by her boyfriend.

Officers were able to locate a male subject inside the residence that was identified as the female’s boyfriend. Officers obtained statements from both and learned that during the disturbance, a baseball bat and a handsaw were used during the apparent assault. Due to both individuals having injuries, both the male and female were transported to the Chadron Community Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence where the assault had taken place and officers were able to seize a baseball bat, the handsaw and photographic evidence of the crime scene.

As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Conrad Randall was placed under arrest and taken to the Dawes County Jail. Randall was booked into the jail on Class IIIA felony charges of strangulation and second-degree domestic assault, and an active Sheridan County warrant. Bond was set at 10% of $50,000 for the felony charges, and 10% of $10,000 for the warrant.

