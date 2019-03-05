An arrest was made Feb. 23 in an alleged robbery in Crawford in February.
Derek Martinez, also known as Dominic Martinez, was arrested at a residence in Crawford on suspicion of committing a robbery at the Westco fuel station nine days earlier. Martinez is accused of entering the gas station Feb. 16 with an empty gas can just before closing and demanding the lone employee lock the doors, empty the cash register and a safe in the back room.
According to KCSR, Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey said Martinez was a person of interest early in the investigation, and police learned enough by Feb. 23 to obtain two search warrants, one for a vehicle and one for a residence on Paddock Street in Crawford. Martinez, police learned, was also wanted for sex offender violations in Colorado, and when officers discovered he was in a home with young children and an elderly man, they requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers and deputies took Martinez into custody at the home without incident, and the other members of the household were examined by Crawford emergency medical technicians. The children were released to their mother.
The investigation is ongoing, and Dailey told KCSR more arrests are possible.