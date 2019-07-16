A Chadron man remained in jail Monday on suspicion of child pornography and incest after being arrested last week.
Formal charges had not yet been filed against Jonathan Lame, 37, as of press time. He was arrested July 10 after the Chadron Police Department launched an investigation into allegations that he attempted to get nude photographs by text from his 12-year-old female niece. CPD officers arrested him in Wilson Park, where Lame believed he was going to meet the young girl.
Officers served a search warrant at his residence in the 500 block of Chapin Street, seizing computers, a gaming console, cell phones and other media storage devices and removed three children under the age of 12 from the home. Lame was arrested on suspicion of possession and attempted possession of child pornography, attempted sexual assault of a child and attempted incest, all felonies.
He remains at the Dawes County Jail with a bond of 10% of $50,000. He is tentatively scheduled to appear in Dawes County Court July 17 if formal charges have been filed.