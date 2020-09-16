Assistance available to Sioux County producers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sioux County U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Directors Anne Kelly and Kelli Willey reminds livestock producers who have suffered grazing losses due to drought in 2020 of the availability of the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) in Sioux County.

LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately-owned land, leased land where the producer has a risk in the grazing or fire on federally managed land. Producers in Sioux County are eligible to apply for 2020 LFP benefits on small grain, native pasture, improved pasture, annual ryegrass or forage sorghum.

Sioux County became eligible for the program due to drought status as shown on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Prolonged drought conditions have created a need for livestock disaster assistance programs in Sioux County,” Kelley said. “I encourage all affected livestock producers to contact the Scottsbluff or Dawes/N. Sioux County FSA Offices to schedule an appointment to enroll in the program.”

Livestock producers are encouraged to contact FSA with questions regarding specific program eligibility requirements.