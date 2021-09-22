 Skip to main content
Assistance requested in locating runaway/missing juvenile

Skaggs

On Sept. 21 at 9:45 p.m. the Chadron Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile. The reporting party advised 16-year-old Tyler Skaggs ran away from their motor vehicle earlier in the day at approximately 4:45 p.m. and had not returned home. The Chadron Police Department has conducted interviews and been checking residences of friends in an attempt to locate Skaggs, but officers have been unable to locate him. The department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Skaggs. If anyone sees him or knows where he may be located, please contact local law enforcement  or the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510.

Skaggs is 6’1” tall and a 180lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. The picture attached is of Tyler Skaggs and he was last seen wearing the same clothing as in the picture.

