Data privacy, robo-calls and drug abuse were all topics addressed during a visit to Chadron by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.
Peterson spent last Thursday in Chadron, providing information to the public on a variety of topics at the Chadron Senior Citizens Center and speaking to students at the high school.
The 45-minute high school visit dealt with three main objectives, Peterson said. He warned students to not be fooled into thinking the information on their cell phones is private.
“Because it’s not. The industry has a vested interest in storing and selling that data,” he said. In addition, criminal elements look for ways to target young adults on cell phone apps, setting up meetings for inappropriate purposes.
He also addressed the students on the dangers of opioids, stressing that drugs aren’t automatically safe to take because they come in a brown bottle.
“The opioid addition is a really dangerous addition. It can really destroy their futures.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 47,000 Americans died in 2017 from an opioid overdose (both prescription and illicit opioids), and an estimated 1.7 million struggled with substance abuse related to prescription opioid pain relievers. Approximately one-quarter of patients prescribed opioids misuse them, the agency says, and 4-6% of those transition to heroin abuse.
Statistics also indicate that opioid overdoses increased by 30% from July 2016 to September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the agency says. The Midwestern region of the country saw a spike in opioid overdoses of 70 percent in that same time frame.
Peterson also briefly spoke to the high school students about marijuana and juling, which he said create addictive patterns when teens begin using either substance.
Much of the information shared with the public throughout the day at the Senior Citizens Center focused on consumer protection issues, including stopping telemarketing, scam and robo-phone calls on both landlines and cell phones.
A federal bill is expected to be introduced soon addressing the issue, Peterson said, and a bill in the Nebraska Unicameral has been placed on General File. Verizon is also working to develop technology to limit those types of calls on cell phones, he said.
And while laws and technology advancements will certainly help the matter, it takes more from each individual.
“Each person needs to develop their own screening process,” Peterson said. Use caller identification and if the number is not familiar do not answer the call.
“It’ it’s important, they’ll leave a message. A scammer won’t.”
As spoofing familiar numbers becomes more popular, it’s important to take your own screening process one step farther, he said. Do you recognize the voice as the owner of that number? Ask the caller where their office is located, or other similar questions.
Pre-emptively, Nebraskans should register their landline and cell phone with the National Do Not Call Registry at 888-382-1222 or by visiting www.donotcall.gov online. It’s also a good idea to contact you phone service carriers to see if they offer services like caller identification, anonymous call rejection and selective call rejection.
“After the scam occurs, we have a very limited ability to recover anything,” he said.