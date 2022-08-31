 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Attorney's office responds to two deaths

The Dawes County Attorney's Office has responded to two local deaths in as many days.

On Aug. 29, Chadron Rescue and Chadron Police were dispatched to a call regarding 19-year-old Zachary Lenke, found unresponsive by family members in their Chadron home.

Efforts to resuscitate Lemke were unsuccessful and he was determined deceased at the scene. Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug was dispatched to the scene for further investigation.

After scene review, evidence gathering and witness interviews, Haug ordered an autopsy to determine cause of death. Foul play is not suspected, though investigation continues.

The following day, Aug. 30, the Dawes County Sheriff's Office received a call to check on the welfare of 80-year-old Kenneth Korte, who had not been seen or heard from for almost a week.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found Korte deceased at his residence. Haug was called to assist in the investigation, and it was determined Korte died of natural causes, based on evidence, witness statements and medical records review.

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department and Chamberlain Chapel were also contacted to assist with removal of Korte.

Anyone with information regarding the investigatoin into Lemke's death is encouraged to contact the Chadron Police Department at 432-0510

