Dawes County is continuing to deal with the aftermath of previous mismanagement within the Treasurer’s Office, as revealed by an audit report approved last week, and a state audit will be required for the next three years.
More than a year after the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year, the Dawes County Commissioners were finally able to approve the audit for that fiscal year, but it came with the recommendation that the county work with state auditors in an effort to clean up the practices in the Treasurer's Office.
Jim Gardner of Gardner, Loutzenhiser and Ryan presented the audit for the 2017-18 fiscal year to the commissioners last week, noting that the lengthy delay in preparing the document was due to a failure in the Treasurer’s Office to reconcile bank accounts since July 2017.
“The money was in the bank, it just wasn’t in the books,” Gardner said. “The important thing is that the bank reconciliations get caught up. Time is of the essence.”
Gardner recommended a state audit to the county, and the commissioners signed a three-year agreement to have the state conduct its annual review. That typically carries a more costly price tag that hiring a private auditing firm.
When GLR began the audit for the 2017-18 fiscal year, it discovered the last bank reconciliations done by the Treasurer's Office were in July 2017. Former Treasurer Barbara Sebesta resigned that month after entering no contest pleas to three misdemeanor counts of official misconduct. Three similar charges and one count of forgery were dismissed as part of a plea bargain. Sebesta’s chief deputy, Rhonda Schleuning, took over handling the office on an interim basis after Sebesta resigned.
Current Treasurer Sam Wellnitz, who was elected in November 2018, and his staff began the process of bringing the records up to date after his election, but are still a year behind. Gardner said the county now has bank reconciliations done through July 2018; the 2018-19 fiscal year ended in June.
Wellnitz told commissioners the work of bringing the reconciliations current will be time consuming, particularly since the state is installing new software systems that will interrupt work in his office. Wellnitz is exploring the idea of hiring a consultant to do nothing but work on the reconciliations.
The audit process increased the county’s cash by about $40,000, Gardner said, as GLR discovered money in the bank that wasn’t posted on ledgers.
In all, GLR corrected 11 journal entries totaling $101,788. Those entries included recording previously unrecorded interest and other transactions and reclassifying revenue to the correct accounts.
The inaccuracies in the daily balance sheet and the failure of the office to reconcile its bank statements resulted in a finding that a material weakness existed for the 2017-18 fiscal year. The audit report notes that turnover in the Treasurer’s Office contributed to the inaccuracies.
Other deficiencies described in the report include the mis-allocation of more than $33,000 in motor vehicle fees and more than $12,000 in crime commission grant revenue; tax roll reconciliations also were found to be delinquent, with no reconciliations of taxes levied, collections and taxes to be collected done since July 2017.
Other taxing entities in the county were impacted by errors during the fiscal year as well. The county’s homestead exemption fund was disbursed incorrectly, with more than $16,000 remaining in the fund at the end of the fiscal year rather than that money being distributed to the correct authorities. The property tax credit fund and the redemption real estate tax fun were over-disbursed. Again, the report noted that turnover in the office contributed to the errors, which have since been rectified.
The Dawes County Commissioners requested and paid for a state audit for the fiscal year 2011-12 after it became clear that errors were likely occurring in the Treasurer’s Office. The results of that first audit forced the county to make $38,000 in line item corrections because monies had been coded incorrectly to the wrong funds. A follow-up audit the next year by the state showed no significant concerns.
A surprise audit in 2016, however, alleged that Sebesta altered a check written by a tax payer, failed to collect sales tax or sales tax return forms, failed to maintain trust balances in a timely fashion and deposited forfeitures into the county's general fund rather than distributing them to the schools as required by law. That state audit led to the criminal charges against Sebesta.