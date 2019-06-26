The City of Chadron has selected its auditing firm for the next two years, though it did consider tabling the issue and rebidding it.
Almquist Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth, which has conducted the city’s audit for the last few years, was awarded the bid on a 3-1 vote with Councilman George Klein voting in opposition. The firm’s bid for job was $38,200 for the first year and $39,200 for the second year. The proposal comes with the option for one and two-year extensions.
The city received only two proposals for its audit, with the second coming from Casey Peterson. City Manager Greg Yanker explained that while the price from that firm appears to be lower than AMGL’s, the selection committee had concerns with the bid because it did not include an “amount not to exceed” as required by the city’s official request for proposals.
“This would equate to a blank check without having the ability to control costs,” Yanker wrote in a memo to the council.
Klein suggested tabling the issue in order to seek further information from Casey Peterson, and Councilman Cheryl Welch initially agreed that it would be worth tabling the issue or rebidding it due to the significant price difference between the two proposals. Welch said the “blank check” concern seemed to be inaccurate given the number of hours the firm estimated it would take to complete the job.
However, after learning that the selection committee did reach out to Casey Peterson and still received a non-committal response on an amount not to exceed, the council declined to table or rebid for the audit. Yanker expressed concern that making allowances for Casey Peterson would to receive the bid when the firm did not comply with the specifics of the request for proposal would create an unfair bidding process.
“It would be problematic,” agreed City Attorney Adam Edmund.