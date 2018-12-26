In what seemed like no time, the Chadron High School auditorium was transformed last week, as seats were ripped out to make way for new ones.
High school staff and volunteers started the project first thing in the morning last Wednesday, planning on up to three days of work to remove all 450 seats. Instead, it took only 90 minutes before the auditorium was seat-less.
The quick work cleared the way for carpet removal and concrete work to repair cracks in the upper level and to smooth out the concrete where the old chairs were attached on the lower level.
The removal of the original 1968 seating was the first step in replacing the seats with new theater-style chairs, which are scheduled to be installed in January. The renovation will increase seating capacity by six seats, said Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester. The increase will be possible because the two rows between seating sections on the lower level will be slightly narrower.
In addition, the upgrade will add handicapped seating and a two-row section on rails that will be placed directly in front of the stage on the west end, said Principal Jerry Mack. The section on rails will be moveable, allowing for the creation of an orchestra pit during performances, while preserving seating capacity.
Much of the project was made possible through funding from the Chadron Public Schools Foundation, which donated $50,000 toward the seating upgrades. Other fundraising has generated an additional $12,000-13,000. The chairs themselves will run about $65,000, and additional costs are expected for the concrete repair, being done by Jack Rhembrandt, and new carpet, which will be installed by Morford’s Decorating.
The old, plastic chairs were uncomfortable, many of them were broken and the addition of handicapped accessibility were important factors in the Foundation’s decision to fund the project, said Foundation Treasurer Russell Harford last year when the board approved the expenditure.
“It’s one of those projects that, with the school budget being tight, the school isn’t going to have the money to put into it,” said Foundation President Rob Wahlstrom at the time. “There are a lot of activities that go on in that auditorium.”
“We really appreciate the Foundation stepping up,” Dr. Winchester said as she surveyed the demolition.
The seating upgrade is just one in a long line of projects planned for the auditorium. The auditorium’s lighting and sound systems both need improvements, and fundraising for those efforts is ongoing.
New curtains have been installed in recent years, Mack said, and some of the lighting has been improved in a temporary fashion. Additional microphones have also been added, Dr. Winchester said, noting that those small improvements have kept the auditorium operational with its current equipment.
“This auditorium is one of the most used community venues,” Mack said, highlighting the importance of the renovation plans beyond the school district’s students and staff.