The Western Library System, representing and servicing 21 counties, will sponsor an author visit from the award-winning children and young adult author, Ben Mikaelsen. Mikaelsen will share his life stories Oct. 14 -18 at eight school locations and three free public performances for the general public.
All fourth and fifth grade students have been invited to attend Mikaelsen’s presentation at a host school location. Participating school districts are providing transportation for their students to central locations for these presentations in Alliance, Chadron, Bridgeport, Sidney, Ogallala, Imperial, Scottsbluff, and Mitchell. Mikaelsen aims to inspire fourth and fifth graders to read, write and be kind to others during his visit to western Nebraska.
Mikaelsen will also have a free performance at Chadron State College, which is open to the general public. He will appear at the CSC Student Center Ballroom Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.
Mikaelsen is winner of the International Reading Association Award and the Western Writer’s Golden Spur Award. His novels have been nominated and have won many state Reader’s Choice awards including Nebraska’s Golden Sower Award. These novels include Rescue Josh McGuire, Sparrow Hawk Red, Stranded, Countdown, Petey, Touching Spirit Bear, Red Midnight, Tree Girl, and Jungle of Bones. His novels Rescue Josh McGuire, Petey, and Touching Spirit Bear have been optioned for screen use. Ben’s articles and photos appear in numerous magazines around the world, and he was featured on national TV with Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures and in Boy’s Life magazine. Most recently, Ben was recognized in People’s Magazine and on Anderson Cooper’s 360 AC Show on TV for the impact his novels have had dealing with “Bullying”.
Ben is known for his in-depth research and the magical worlds he creates. His research has included flying to the North Pole, going undercover with narcotics agents, living with the homeless in Mexico and with the Massai in Africa, riding a horse across the United States from Minnesota to Oregon, boating the length of Mississippi, driving overland from Montana to the tip of South America (the Terra Del Fuego), over 1000 parachute jumps and racing sled dogs in Northern Minnesota.
Ben resides in Anacortes, Wash., where he enjoys fishing and boating with his wife Connie. For twenty-seven years he raised a 700-pound black bear that he saved from a research facility. Join author, adventurer & speaker Ben Mikaelsen, as he shares his insights and a glimpse inside his unique and exciting world and reveals his newest novel, Jungle of Bones.