Chadron will have two new homes within the next three years after High Plains Community Development Corporation secured a construction grant.
The agency was awarded $399,000 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, part of $7.5 million awarded through the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
The homes will be available for purchase by low-to-moderate income families who meet income guidelines.
“Income guidelines have gotten quite generous so that is helpful,” said Rita Horse, director of High Plains Community Development Corporation. The agency is also offering $10,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance, further aiding families in the purchase of the homes.
“Basically what we are asking is that they have $500 into the whole project,” Horse said. “And by the time we sign a purchase agreement they have to be approved by a lender.”
HPCDC can also assist potential home buyers with credit issues, she added.
While the agency has three years to complete the two homes, Horse hopes to see them done ahead of schedule. They are in contract negotiations this week, and hope to start construction on the first stick-built home yet this fall for completion next summer. The homes will be 1,200-1,300 square feet, and will likely have three bedrooms and at least 1.5 baths. All of the work will be done by local contractors, and the Pine Ridge Job Corps students will help with the foundation construction, Horse said.
“We’re hoping to have (both homes) done in two to two and a half years,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
The agency hasn’t procured lots for the homes yet, but Horse does have some sites in mind. The only requirement is that the homes be built within the city limits of Chadron.
Interested buyers can contact High Plains Community Development Corporation and begin the application process now.
“The sooner we have someone in mind, they can help pick out things like cabinets and flooring,” Horse said.
“The availability of housing influences our ability to attract people and job creators to our state,” said DED Director Dave Rippe in a press release announcing the grants. “There’s no shortage of families and young professionals who choose small- or medium-sized Nebraska communities for their terrific quality of life. But finding a home can be a challenge. Small towns can compete equally with cities for young professionals and families, but they must invest in and develop the resources to do so. The NAHTF is a statewide resource and investment tool that helps empower communities to address their housing needs.”
Eligible grant recipients include local governments, community action agencies, nonprofits, public housing authorities and for-profit developers and contractors working with another eligible applicant. Eligible activities range from the construction of new owner-occupied or rental units to existing unit rehabilitation, down payment assistance programs and non-profit technical assistance.
The NAHTF was established in 1996 with the passage of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Act. Since, the Fund has helped to build or rejuvenate thousands of homes throughout the state. In 2018 alone, NAHTF awards supported the construction or rehabilitation of 250 housing units across Nebraska, and generated a greater than $47 million estimated economic impact.
DED awarded 21 NAHTF applications through the 2019 annual program cycle to 17 separate communities and organizations.