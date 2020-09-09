Backpacks provide supplies for foster kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chadron Kiwanis Club was recently awarded $10,000 from the 100 Women Who Care About Chadron group, and are using that money to help children removed from their home to feel a bit more comfortable when placed in foster care.

Kiwanis Secretary Chantel Merchen explained the organization is creating masks to drop off with the local Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) office. If DHHS staff have to work with a child who is the victim of abuse or neglect, they can offer the child a backpack full of necessities.

“Sometimes when they remove them [from the home] the kids can’t bring anything,” Merchen said, “so we’re hoping to not only get the kids set but give their new foster parents something to start them off with. A lot of times it is last minute and they aren’t expecting them.”

Backpacks are specific to gender and clothing size, and Merchen noted this is the first year Kiwanis is doing this program. In addition to buying and filling the backpacks in this initial year, they plan to use the funds to replenish any used or lost backpacks. Included in the packs are clothes, toys, books and other activities, personal care items and blankets handmade by Shawna Kutschara.