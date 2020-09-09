Backpacks provide supplies for foster kids

The Chadron Kiwanis Club was recently awarded $10,000 from the 100 Women Who Care About Chadron group, and are using that money to help children removed from their home to feel a bit more comfortable when placed in foster care.
Kiwanis Secretary Chantel Merchen explained the organization is creating masks to drop off with the local Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) office. If DHHS staff have to work with a child who is the victim of abuse or neglect, they can offer the child a backpack full of necessities.
“Sometimes when they remove them [from the home] the kids can’t bring anything,” Merchen said, “so we’re hoping to not only get the kids set but give their new foster parents something to start them off with. A lot of times it is last minute and they aren’t expecting them.”
Backpacks are specific to gender and clothing size, and Merchen noted this is the first year Kiwanis is doing this program. In addition to buying and filling the backpacks in this initial year, they plan to use the funds to replenish any used or lost backpacks. Included in the packs are clothes, toys, books and other activities, personal care items and blankets handmade by Shawna Kutschara.
While much of the items came from donations, Merchen noted she and Kiwanis President Chrystal Brooks spent about $800; without the donations, the cost would be about $1,500 to $2,500 per year to replenish the 75 planned backpacks. She hopes that’s not the case, as it would mean a lot of kids are going into foster care.
The backpacks aren’t just for kids here in Chadron, as the DHHS Child Protective Services workers serve east to the Gordon-Rushville area, west to Harrison and south to Alliance.
Foster care isn’t the only backpack program the local Kiwanis has, as they provide packs of food for students in need, so they have something to eat on the weekends. Merchen noted they don’t fundraise much for the food program, as the food is donated from Food Bank of the Heartland. She noted “there have been times when we’ve had to make our own food packs because the truck hasn’t shown up, or it’s late, and there hasn’t been food to deliver.”
Food Bank of the Heartland has a limit on the number of families for which it can provide for, so adding additional families is not always possible. “We would like to use additional funds,” Merchen said, “to make packs if we can.”
The Kiwanis club is appreciative of the money, as well as donations provided by individuals and businesses in the community. Those who would like to contribute monetarily or with items can drop off their donations at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce. With the exception of this coming holiday season, they are looking at doing some additional open fundraisings.
