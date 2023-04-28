It’s time for the RSVP Loaded Baked Potato Bar to help support the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) at Northwest Community Action!

The Baked Potato Bar will be held Saturday, April 29, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Chadron American Legion Club,123 Bordeaux. Piping hot baked potatoes with the toppings of choice including stroganoff, barbeque pork, broccoli and cheese, or chili, along with all the extras: cheese, bacon, sour cream, and more!

There will also be a great assortment of desserts to choose from. Tickets are available at the door, and are $10 for adults, $4 for kids ages 5-10; children under 5 are free.