Baker celebrating 100 years next month

As to how she got into volunteering in Chadron Baker said, “I was doing the same thing in Tucson, where I lived, until I came home to take care of my mom. It was perfectly natural to come up to RSVP and see what I could do. They always had an opening, there was always something to do, and I enjoyed that.”

In the last ten years as a member of RSVP, Jean has volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Bread Basket, church activities, Dawes County Museum, the Aging Class at Chadron State College, and she is a first class bell ringer for the Salvation Army. Before COVID curtailed her activities, Jean would often arrive for her volunteer service on her motorized scooter with her little dog along for the ride. “Volunteers like Jean are such treat” said Rachel Johnson, Director of Volunteer Services-RSVP at Northwest Community Action. “She gives so willingly of her time, and you can always pick Jean out of a crowd because she has the most fabulous hats - she wears a different one to each event!”

Ever since she’s been a senior, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she at lunch and played Bridge regularly at the Chadron Senior Center. She also worked at the YWCA, but never taught again, except if someone wants to learn Bridge.

She credits her long life to taking care of herself, exercise, eating healthy and not drinking alcohol.

In honor of Baker’s birthday, there will be a puzzle sale will be at the Chadron Senior Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. Over 100 puzzles will be available for a goodwill donation. All proceeds benefit Circle of Light and Feed a Senior in Need.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0