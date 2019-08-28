Additional changes in the City of Chadron’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, along with some unexpectedly positive news, balanced the 2019-20 budget for Monday’s second reading.
“The turnaround in this budget from last time is amazing,” said Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt.
Several factors allowed the city to arrive at a balanced budget, but perhaps the three largest were property tax valuations, health care expenses and liability and property insurance costs. The city received its final valuation of $251,947,148 earlier this month, $36,000 more than what the city had used in its previous draft budgets.
Health care costs, which previously were budgeted with up to a 15% increase, were held to a 3% hike, which will help employees as well, said City Manager Greg Yanker. The city is self-funded when it comes to health care and made the choice to provide direct contracting as an option to employees in addition to the traditional deductible structure. Direct contracting provides a mechanism for employees to find providers who will agree to procedures – such as a hip replacement – for a set price and should build savings into the system, he explained.
The council also approved the selection of the League Association of Risk Management as its liability and property insurance provider for the next three fiscal years, which represents a $70,000 savings over the cost of the current year’s policy with Employer’s Mutual Casualty. The city has been pleased with EMC’s service, and the company did submit a bid to continue to provide the insurance but was out of reach within the budget.
“It became about the total dollar amounts,” Yanker said.
LARM is an insurance pool with 167 members, established in 1989, with membership that includes cities, natural resource districts and, locally, the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska. Councilman George Klein, who serves on the SWANN board, noted that the agency has been happy with LARM.
“We would all like to do business locally, but the difference in premium forces us to go with LARM,” Klein said.
The contract provides for a three-year commitment, though the city can suspend the agreement after each fiscal year with 180 days’ notice, Yanker said.
Other steps that helped the city achieve a balanced budget of $4,325,150 in revenues and expenses in the general fund included a final reduction in expenses by each department wherever possible and the elimination of $37,500 in capital funds toward the purchase of a new truck for the fire department. The Street Department also moved $40,000 from the current fiscal year to next year in concrete project carryover. The roof on the library, estimated to cost $40,000 to replace, is capable of being repaired at a lower price instead and will extend its life for five years.
Councilman Mark Werner advocated for adding the fire truck funding back to the budget, and also suggested the city look a exploring a public safety bond for purchases of large equipment like fire trucks.
Included in the budget for capital improvements are a new snowplow and snowblower, as well as upgrades to the credit card machine at the Chadron Airport and the police department’s records management system, as neither technology is supported by the manufacturers anymore.
The city will also purchase a new public works vehicle with funding contributed toward that purpose that has carried over from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal years.
Finally, the city was able to balance next year’s budget without using cash reserves to stabilize the general fund, meaning the city reserves will increase from the original estimate of $720,106 to $917,021.
In total, the general fund will see a $107,000 increase in revenues during 2019-20 over the current fiscal year, and expenses will go up 1%, Yanker said. The city’s proprietary funds - water and wastewater - show a net increase of more than $1.3 million at the end of 2019-20.
In other business Monday, the council voted to support the naming of Highway 20 as the Nebraska Medal of Honor Memorial Highway, an effort that is taking place from coast-to-coast and which will include signs along the highway recognizing the state’s 72 Medal of Honor recipients. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has said it will place a sign at the Wyoming border and then refrain from further signage until after Hay Springs to preserve the highway’s current designation as the Crazy Horse Memorial Highway from Fort Robinson to Hay Springs.