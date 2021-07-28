Band leader speaks to name’s origins

For the final Bands on Bordeaux event in July, the group has a fairly unconventional name.

Nathan Dean, the front man for “Nathan Dean & the Damn Band” out of Phoenix, explained the name has its origins in alcohol. It actually originated as “Nathan Dean & No Quiet Hours,” when they first went on the road in 2008, a reference to the “after parties” people have after the bar closes up for the night. When the band returned to a town they had played previously people would often say, “Oh no, that damn band’s coming back to town. My liver’s going to hurt,” and the name eventually stuck.

Dean, the only original member, began the band in 2005. Drummer Bill Bogan has been with him the longest, at 13 years. Other current members include guitarist Kody Rein and bassist Chris Duke.

The band has plenty of original material with four albums out, and Dean described their style as more 90s Country, though they get into “a little bit of everything” with getting into covers in their 2.5 hour show.

Dean said he enjoys being able to change people’s moods and be an outlet for them to let loose through his band’s shows. “I also love watching people dance and have a good time, and being part of that, is always fulfilling.”