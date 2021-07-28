Band leader speaks to name’s origins

For the final Bands on Bordeaux event in July, the group has a fairly unconventional name.
Nathan Dean, the front man for “Nathan Dean & the Damn Band” out of Phoenix, explained the name has its origins in alcohol. It actually originated as “Nathan Dean & No Quiet Hours,” when they first went on the road in 2008, a reference to the “after parties” people have after the bar closes up for the night. When the band returned to a town they had played previously people would often say, “Oh no, that damn band’s coming back to town. My liver’s going to hurt,” and the name eventually stuck.
Dean, the only original member, began the band in 2005. Drummer Bill Bogan has been with him the longest, at 13 years. Other current members include guitarist Kody Rein and bassist Chris Duke.
The band has plenty of original material with four albums out, and Dean described their style as more 90s Country, though they get into “a little bit of everything” with getting into covers in their 2.5 hour show.
Dean said he enjoys being able to change people’s moods and be an outlet for them to let loose through his band’s shows. “I also love watching people dance and have a good time, and being part of that, is always fulfilling.”
Another kick for him is seeing people sing along, especially to the band’s original music. Earlier this month they played in Wyoming, and Dean said a group of Asian tourists asked them to play one of their original songs. Thinking the fan had just remembered the title from seeing it online, he was pleasantly surprised to see the group sing along to every word. “It was so cool.”
For those looking to learn an instrument or start a band, Dean said not to get frustrated and give up. “That’s really the reason we’re still doing it. We pushed through a lot of hard times, not making bunches of money — or any money at some points — but we love playing music so even through the harder time we just kept pushing forward.”
The same goes for learning instruments, he said, as mental blocks can end the learning process. “You’ve got to keep pushing forward. One of my favorite things about playing music is there’s no end to learning. There’s so much that can be done musically, you can always learn something new.”
Though it’s been years since playing Bands on Bordeaux, Dean is looking forward to their return this Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m. at the park at First and Bordeaux.