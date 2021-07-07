Bands event opens with Bar Flies

As part of the fun this week with Fur Trade Days, the park just east of Main Street on First is home to the initial concert in the 2021 Bands on Bordeaux featuring local favorite ‘Bar Flies.’
Band members Dave Hockenbary and Brian Pankonin started playing together in 2005 in a band called “Police Beat,” and were with them until 2008 when members started moving on. Pankonin started playing with what was then then “Bahr Flies,” as it was originally Rick Bahr’s band. It was another year before Hockenbary joined, during a show that mixed Bahr Flies and Police Beat.
Hockenbary explained he and Scott Fernau spent stage time trading off on drums, and when not hitting the skins Hockenbary would sing leads or harmonies. Fernau would later leave Bahr Flies, so Hockenbary jumped on drums for a while. At that time, the band also included Pankonin, Bahr and Rana Tucker. They picked up Brian Richards as a drummer, so Hockenbary took to the front again and they had four voices again.
Kassyopea Schrader joined almost five years ago, playing with the band until recently. “She’s not out of the band,” Hockenbary emphasized. “She just recently had a baby so her dada, John Varga, is filling in for her while she’s with her child.”
Three years ago, Richards left and the band picked up Pete Baumgarten as a drummer. “Pete brings a certain amount of precision to us,” Hockenbary said. “Brian and I have just learned stuff on the fly and put things together easily. Pete’s a lot more structured. He learns songs almost verbatim and makes us stick to it. It’s something we haven’t been used to, but it’s been one of those things that make us better. We’ve been able to grow with it.”
Though Bahr would later leave the band, Hockenbary noted he gave his blessing to change the name and drop the “h”. Pankonin sai they are fortunate that all the band members get along and there are very few arguments. “We’re all just basically a big group of friends.”
Police Beat, Hockenbary said was more focused on late 90’s and early 2000’s rock, along with some classic rock. “We did very little country, maybe one or two songs.” In comparison, Bar Flies has a lot more variety. “It opens a lot more doors for us, being able to play just about anything,” Hockenbary said. “A lot of what we play, even the country stuff, ends up having a certain degree of rock influence to it.”
As to what they enjoy about performing, Hockenbary said when folks like what they’re doing and are entertained “it’s really rewarding. A lot of what we do is playing bars and doing quite a few street dances. You get a lot of different faces in front of you — especially a lot new faces — and getting to catch someone’s attention and hold it is awesome. When you get a bunch of people singing back to you, it’s this kind of rush all over. And just getting up on stage has its own unique reward.”
For those looking to learn an instrument or start a band, Hockenbary and Pankonin both said to “just do it.” There are several avenues to take, they added, such as finding teachers, using chord charts and tablatures, online videos to learn.
Pankonin said he’s never heard anyone say they regret taking the time to learn an instrument.
Bar Flies take the stage this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the First Street park.