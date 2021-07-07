Bands event opens with Bar Flies

Though Bahr would later leave the band, Hockenbary noted he gave his blessing to change the name and drop the “h”. Pankonin sai they are fortunate that all the band members get along and there are very few arguments. “We’re all just basically a big group of friends.”

Police Beat, Hockenbary said was more focused on late 90’s and early 2000’s rock, along with some classic rock. “We did very little country, maybe one or two songs.” In comparison, Bar Flies has a lot more variety. “It opens a lot more doors for us, being able to play just about anything,” Hockenbary said. “A lot of what we play, even the country stuff, ends up having a certain degree of rock influence to it.”

As to what they enjoy about performing, Hockenbary said when folks like what they’re doing and are entertained “it’s really rewarding. A lot of what we do is playing bars and doing quite a few street dances. You get a lot of different faces in front of you — especially a lot new faces — and getting to catch someone’s attention and hold it is awesome. When you get a bunch of people singing back to you, it’s this kind of rush all over. And just getting up on stage has its own unique reward.”