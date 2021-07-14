Bands features Mickey Utely

For the second week of the 2021 Bands on Bordeaux event, people might recognize a couple of famous names.

The Mickey Utely Band, featuring Utely himself, is stopping in Chadron this week as part of their tour that will also see them at the South Dakota State Fair, Sturgis rally and other points in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.

The band first formed about 10 years ago, Utely said, and though they switched out drummers a few times in that decade the current lineup — bassist Sam Flagg, guitar player Tony Rossi and drummer Lee Smith — has been together the majority of that time.

“We’re all right outside of Nashville,” Utely said. “We’re on a tour out here for two-and-a-half months, and Chadron is one of our dates.” He classified the band’s forte as mainly Country Rock, but they do throw some Blues in. Much of their music is original, but they also do some covers.

Utely further added he used to be signed with Curve Records in the late 90’s, and played with the likes of Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker. He met Flagg, who is Tina Turner’s second cousin, at a yard sale. Tony Rossi, he said, used to play with Jefferson Starship.