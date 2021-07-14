Bands features Mickey Utely

For the second week of the 2021 Bands on Bordeaux event, people might recognize a couple of famous names.
The Mickey Utely Band, featuring Utely himself, is stopping in Chadron this week as part of their tour that will also see them at the South Dakota State Fair, Sturgis rally and other points in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.
The band first formed about 10 years ago, Utely said, and though they switched out drummers a few times in that decade the current lineup — bassist Sam Flagg, guitar player Tony Rossi and drummer Lee Smith — has been together the majority of that time.
“We’re all right outside of Nashville,” Utely said. “We’re on a tour out here for two-and-a-half months, and Chadron is one of our dates.” He classified the band’s forte as mainly Country Rock, but they do throw some Blues in. Much of their music is original, but they also do some covers.
Utely further added he used to be signed with Curve Records in the late 90’s, and played with the likes of Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker. He met Flagg, who is Tina Turner’s second cousin, at a yard sale. Tony Rossi, he said, used to play with Jefferson Starship.
As for his favorite part of playing live, Utely said it’s “when the band sounds good, seeing people’s reactions, meeting different people, playing different places, singing different things. That’s what I like about the stage. When the people are into it, we’re into it. But we have to get them into it, so we have to put a good show on. I think that’ the rush you get out of performing.”
For those looking to learn an instrument or form a band, Utely said it’s important to have a passion for it and don’t let it fall by the wayside, but also “get hooked up with people that have the same passion as you do, and write your own music, come up with your own thing, your own style. And make sure those people are on the good side.”
The Mickey Utely Band plays at 6 p.m. this Thursday, July 15, at First and Main.