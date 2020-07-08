Bands on Bordeaux officially cancelled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With great consideration The Chadron Chamber of Commerce Board and Bands on Bordeaux Committee has come to the unfortunate decision to cancel Bands on Bordeaux for the 2020 summer season. Working hand in hand with Panhandle Public Health, the state of Nebraska and City of Chadron to move along the event planning process with hopes of having Bands on Bordeaux this summer, board members found themselves at a standstill facing an obstacle that did not allow them to move forward.

With our current Directive Health Measure issued by the state, the use of a “beer garden” is not currently allowed therefore, the board will not be able to successfully afford and host our annual event this year due to COVID19 rules, recommendations, and regulations as they choose to respectfully follow the guidelines of our local government for the safety and respect of local community members and visiting guests.

Chamber Executive Director Gabby Michna stated, “We are greatly disappointed not having the opportunity to host Bands on Bordeaux this year. With the current conditions it is in our best interest as the Chadron Chamber of Commerce to respectfully not ask local businesses to help support this event through funding during such a hard and unfortunate time and continue encouraging our community to think local first and shop small when they can to help promote a vibrant and healthy economy.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0