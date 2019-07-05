The line-up of bands for the annual summer concert series in Chadron has been released and Bordeaux Street will be alive with music, fun, games and food starting next week.
Dirty Word will open the Bands on Bordeaux Series July 11, just in time to kick-off Chadron’s Fur Trade Days. Dirty Word has been performing since 1998. They have performed in Texas, Colorado, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Kansas, Louisiana and more, and have made trips overseas to entertain U.S. troops.
The group’s performance will be followed a week later by the appearance of Camp Comfort on July 18. Camp Comfort released its debut album, “Day One Dream,” in December 2018. The Black Hills based band is influenced by Sublime, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jimi Hendrix. The group’s Facebook page says their performances are equal parts bonfire jam session, reggae house party and blues-rock.
The final July concert, slated for July 25, will feature local favorites The Bar Flies, and the August Encore concert, planned for Aug. 15, will have Brandon Jones taking the stage. The Brandon Jones Band, which has made appearances in Gordon for the Sheridan County Fair, is a predominantly country/rock cover band that also performs several of their own originals.
There will be several vendors during this year’s concerts, including: Fur Trade Days, Washington D.C. Kids, Panhandle Kettle Corn, Chamber Cotton Candy, the CSC Social Work Class, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Legendary Western, Chadron Federal Credit Union, Bean Broker Coffee House & Pub, Jared Fernau Entertainment and the American Legion.
As always there will be plenty of games for the children.
All of the Bands on Bordeaux concerts take place from 6-9 p.m. in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street. Admission is free. Bring your own lawn chair and plenty of energy!