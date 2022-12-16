Bannan retires after 43 years

A familiar face at the Chadron Safeway bid farewell the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Tom Bannan started with the store in August of 1979. Born and raised in Chadron, he graduated from Chadron High in 1976 and worked for the Jack and Jill on the east side of town. Safeway had an opening three years later, and Bannan switched jobs for the better wage and benefits. Minimum wage was $3 per hour at the time, and Safeway was offering a significant increase to $8 per hour.

Though he applied for a janitorial position, the store had three openings for shelf stockers so he was asked to fill one of them. Still in college at the time, he wound up making enough money to quit classes for a bit. He later returned, earning his degree in Business Administration in 1984. He’s had plenty of positions in the store, working in frozen foods, managing the night crew, and as a head stocker, produce manager and dairy manager.

Bannan said his main pursuit was to stay in Chadron, as his parents Bob and Delora were here. If he took on a management role it would likely mean he’d get put at another store. “I took management roles that were lateral,” he said, adding that some changes were bonus driven so it was something like a promotion.

In his time with the store, Bannan said the biggest changes have been in technology. The old cash registers required the cashier to pull a lever to enter a transaction. A big benefit, he said, was if there ever was a power outage people could still buy their food. Since there were no barcode scanners at the registers, items had stickers with the prices on them. Bannan noted the stickers were pretty labor intensive, as night crew workers would have to take them off and put new stickers on when prices changed.

Another technological change came in the way ordering is done, he said. Previously, a “ticker tape” method was used, utilizing a long strip of paper punched with holes and run through a machine. In a primitive type of Internet, the device was held next to a telephone receiver and the sounds it made were interpreted at the shipping center in Denver to fill the order.

“We would just go around with our order book and mark down what items we needed and in what quantity, then turn it over to the assistant manager, and somehow they were able to get a punch paper.”

While shelf shortages seem to be common these days, Bannan said it didn’t used to be. “We were given a list of items that were going to be offered at a decreased price, and at store level we decided which items would sell the best at that price. We selected items we wanted to put on sale.” Staple items were regularly ordered in bulk quantities.

When he first hired on at the store, Bannan said he was amazed at the cashiers, as they would go over to the produce department and memorize the fruit prices to make check out times quicker. “To me, it was phenomenal they could remember that,” he said, though most prices ended with a “9” so it was just a matter of memorizing the first number.

The people he’s worked with over the years have been phenomenal, he said, and he’s built some really friendships while getting to know the broad number of people that shop at the store.

Bannan was also instrumental in donating food items to the local food pantries. He explained product prices are first reduced then put into the system for donations if they don’t sell. He focused on donations for the bread and dairy departments. Organizations put together paperwork to become designees for such donations, and the local Northwest Community Action Partnership is the Chadron designee.

As for his retirement, Bannan said he’ll likely find a place where he can volunteer, a concept he’s familiar with since he was with the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department nine years and the local Boy Scout leadership team for another six. He appreciated the flexibility Safeway provided him in responding to fire calls, and the donation they made to the Boy Scout activities. He noted his wife, Vana, has expresses some concern as to his finding a way to keep busy.

Bannan has no intention to leave Chadron, and enjoys the people and safety of the community. “I’ve never felt concern for my family’s safety,” he said, adding that the volunteers her are very special and always willing to help those who are less fortunate. So much of what he’s done, he noted, would not be possible without the job he had.

Store Director Anne Winner said Bannan, “was pretty much a fixture” at the store. “There was nothing he didn’t know how to do around here. I’ve been here 11 years, and he’s been a huge help to me, just learning about the store . . . He’s a huge asset to this company.” When she let those higher up the corporate chain that he was retiring, they asked if he was sure since he’d said many times before he was retiring. Every time he went on vacation, customers were concerned he quit, and his absence is noticeable as many shoppers ask where he is.

“There’s nothing about this store he couldn’t tell you,” Winner said. “He’s Mr. Fix It. He’s Bob the Builder. He could do whatever you ask him to do.”

Showing just how well Bannan knew the store and his dairy department, Winner said there was a time when rain was pouring from the roof into the dairy cooler. Bannan wasn’t working that day, but she called him and frantically told him what was happening. He was able to tell her the problem and what she needed to do to fix it, almost immediately de-escalating the situation.

“He was always very involved in making sure the food donations were together and ready,” she continued. “If I had stuff in grocery I needed donated he always made sure it was taken out with his stuff. If we had frozen items he called ahead to let them know so they were prepared for it.”

She added he would always roll out carts and meet trucks to load and unload donations.

Winner said employees saw Bannan as something of a mentor, and he had an amazing system. When a corporate employee came for a walkthrough they knew his dairy cooler would be in line. “He was very organized, very meticulous and very proud of his department, and it was always top notch.”

Calmness and humility are also a big part of who Bannan is, Winner said. When she’d compliment him, he would answer with a simple nod or “Okay.” That humility made his sense of humor one to watch as well, Winner said, as he was typically quiet but had some interesting jokes one might miss if not paying attention.

“He really was a rarity,” Winner said. “He’s definitely a gem.”

The public is invited to come to the store Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. to celebrate Bannan. During the event, he will receive the Bread Basket Shining Star Award for his food pantry donations.