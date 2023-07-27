Tonight marks the final concert for July in the 2023 Bands on Bordeaux series, and taking the stage is local favorite Bar Flies.

Dave Hockenbary said they’ve been keeping busy, playing as many shows as their schedules allow.

Hockenbary and Brian Pankonin have been playing with Bar Flies for 14 years, starting back when it was known as “Bahr Flies,” the original name under Rick Bahr.

“We’ve added and lost members along the way,” Hockenbary said, with the current lineup made up of him, Pankonin, John Varga and Pete Baumgarten. Still, he said, the band remains one that does a variety of cover songs and likes to play music that people can dance to. Though they were not a part of the first Bands on Bordeaux, Hockenbary said they’ve been part of it ever since, and greatly appreciate being included with it.

The only negative in playing with a band this long, Hockenbary said, is “life itself.” He elaborated that people’s lives change which cause them to find new members here and there. He emphasized Bar Flies has never been a band that’s forced somebody out, but members have life opportunities that take them away.

That’s a positive as well, he said, because it provides opportunity to play with new people, change things up and get experience with new musicians.

Playing with a band this long, Hockenbary said they’ve been able to amass a fairly large collection of music they can pull from. As songs are added or subtracted over the years, they don’t forget them, he said. They simply don’t play them as often.

Another good thing about being in the same band this long, he noted, is people get to know the group and what to expect from the show.

For those experiencing Bar Flies for the first time, Hockenbary said they like to play music of all genres and put a rock twist on it. “We play a lot of music people know. We don’t typically pull from the B sides. It’s good, popular music people have known and can still hear on the radio.”

Recalling a quote from Rick Bahr, Hockenbary said, “We’ll play anything from Alan Jackson to Michael Jackson, or from Lady Antebellum to Lady Gaga. We pull from every direction. If it’s a good song and a fun song you can dance to, that’s what we like to play.”

Hockenbary can’t wait to see everyone’s smiling faces as they come brave the heat with them, beginning tonight at 6 p.m.

Though this is the last bands concert for July, there will be an encore show, featuring the Ashley Wineland Band, on Aug. 17.