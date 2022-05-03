Barbara McKichan

CHADRON - Barbara McKichan, 76 of Chadron, Nebraska passed away at Monument Health Care in Rapid City, South Dakota on April 16, 2022 with family and friends by her side. She was born Barbara Jane Justus on September 28, 1945, in Huron, South Dakota to Vernon and Zelda Justus. Barbara graduated from Huron High School where she was the Head Drum Majorette leading the Huron Tigers marching band in many parades and completions. She then attended Nursing School, becoming an RN. Then in the spring of 1969 she married Dean McKichan, to that union they had a daughter, Lisa Ann McKichan. In 1977, she moved to Chadron Nebraska to be close to her parents, sister and family. At which time she started work at Crestview Care Center and worked there until her retirement after 47 years.

Barb truly enjoyed her work in geriatrics. She cared for the residents like they were her own family. She enjoyed the many years of bowling trips with family and friends. Barb was able travel the world with her daughter. She was such a kind and caring person, that gave incredible hugs. She loved life, her family and friends and her laugh was contagious. Barb was the best mother, sister, aunt and friend you could ask for. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Troy) Hastings of Rapid City, South Dakota; brother-in-law, Bill Wigington of Chadron, Nebraska; a nephew, Kyle Wigington (Sherry)of Concan, Texas; a niece, Kayleen (Dan) Krolikowski of Deadwood, South Dakota; great-nephews, Dustin Hall of Deadwood South Dakota, Kit Wigington of Colorado Springs Colorado; a sister-in-law, Sherry McKichan of Rockaway Beach, Missouri and a nephew, Gene (Raquel) McKichan of Tomah, Wisconsin.

Upon her request, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of West River Funeral Directors of Rapid City.

