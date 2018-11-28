Jesse Barber, convicted of first-degree assault by a Dawes County District Court jury in September, will serve 10-12 years in prison.
Judge Travis O’Gorman delivered the sentence without much comment, but did state that Barber took advantage of a 17-year-old in his care, and that anything less than a prison sentence would promote disrespect of the law.
Barber, who will be eligible for parole after five years, was credited with a single day of time served.
“(Barber) does not deserve any consideration other than a lengthy term of incarceration,” Deputy Dawes County Attorney Joe Stecher told Judge O’Gorman, also offering that Barber has shown no remorse.
Defense attorney Bell Island argued otherwise, suggesting that the judge compare the man Barber was in 2016 to the man he is now. According to Island, personal changes Barber has made since the crime in 2013 justified a sentence of probation.
“When you look at who he is and who he has become, it speaks to why probation would be appropriate,” Island said.
Barber, who spoke on his own behalf, admitted to being an alcoholic and said he has been attending several Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week. Island, in his own statement, said Barber has been on the road of sobriety for nearly two years.
Barber also told Judge O’Gorman since the incident happened he has tried to give back to society, citing his time spent volunteering as a youth sports coach and an incident in Omaha where he helped individuals involved in an auto accident. Upon reaching the accident, he was able to remove the windshield and cut the restraints of an occupant.
In closing his remarks, Barber told Judge O’Gorman he had made a mistake, he regretted it, and that he was a good citizen.
As the sentencing began the defense moved for a new trial, arguing that testimony from Barber that penetration had occurred was uncorroborated.
“If Mr. Barber came in and said he shot President Kennedy, we’d need corroborating evidence,” Island said.
The defense also alleged that a juror who had indicated they could not be fair and impartial should have been removed.
Stecher argued in response that Barber testified clearly that there was graphic sexual contact and penetration, and that jury selection had been performed appropriately.
In overruling the motion for a new trial, Judge O’Gorman said he believes evidence was sufficient and that the juror was able to apply law to facts.
The courtroom remained calm as the sentencing was delivered, save for a gasp and tears from one member of the gallery. As Island exited the courtroom and traversed the lobby, Jesse Barber’s father, Wayne Barber, approached Island, stating “you suck,” before a sheriff’s deputy intervened to warn the man about further statements made within the courthouse.
Upon returning to the courtroom, Island said the defense would appeal the sentence and was denied a request for Barber to be released on bond until that was completed.
Also in District Court last week:
-Jessica Cuny pleaded not guilty to a count of Class II child abuse and a count of first-degree assault. She will be back in court Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. for a status conference. The defense asked bond be lowered to 10-percent of $10,000, but Judge O’Gorman denied any change in bond.
-Jonathan Landry pleaded not guilty to a count of second-degree forgery, possessing a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and criminal impersonation. A status hearing was set for Jan. 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. Landry is also facing charges in Idaho, as well as possibly facing federal charges.
-Warren Yankton was sentenced to 18 months incarceration with six days credited, following his fifth charge of driving under the influence. Yankton’s driver’s license was also suspended for 15 years. Despite the defense’s request for probation, which would allow Yankton better access to rehab and probation programs, Judge O’Gorman determined that Yankton’s lengthy DUI history warranted incarceration.