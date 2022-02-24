 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barry named new AD for Chadron

  • 0
c

In a post via social media shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Chadron Public Schools Superintendent Ginger Meyer welcomed Rick Barry to the CPS family as the new Activities Director.

Barry, who will begin his duties as the new AD this summer, takes over for longtime AD Andy Pope.

Pope's retirement at the end of the current school year was accepted at the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education Feb. 14 meeting.

Barry is the Crawford Public Schools AD, and Meyer stated, "He brings leadership experience to the district. Rick exhibits great communication skills and a passion for student success."

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cashon reflects on journey

Cashon reflects on journey

Walking into the home of Marcella “Sallie” Cashon, one knows there is plenty of history to be found among the books, photos and abudance of sa…

Chadron declares snow emergency

Chadron declares snow emergency

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Monday, February 21 at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, February 22 at 8 a.m. and will …

Cold snap freezes Chadron

Cold snap freezes Chadron

If anyone needed any reminder just what season it is, Monday was certainly a wakeup call as temperatures plummeted from the high 40s and 50s o…

Take the plunge next weekend

Take the plunge next weekend

Those looking to test their tolerance to the cold or get a quick way to cool off, depending on the weather, are invited to dive in at the Chad…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News