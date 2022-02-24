Barry named new AD for Chadron

In a post via social media shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Chadron Public Schools Superintendent Ginger Meyer welcomed Rick Barry to the CPS family as the new Activities Director.
Barry, who will begin his duties as the new AD this summer, takes over for longtime AD Andy Pope.
Pope's retirement at the end of the current school year was accepted at the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education Feb. 14 meeting.
Barry is the Crawford Public Schools AD, and Meyer stated, "He brings leadership experience to the district. Rick exhibits great communication skills and a passion for student success."