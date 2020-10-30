Battle of the Branches food drive next week

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is sponsoring a food drive to support the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) and Chadron State College (CSC) student food pantries.

In honor of the long-standing rivalry between UNK and CSC and leading up to the football game on Saturday, November 7, FNBO branches in Kearney and Chadron will compete in a “Battle of the Branches” to see which branch can collect the most food donations from November 2 to 7.

All items will be donated to the college food pantries associated with the campus in each town. Donations to both student pantries will also be accepted through an online option. FNBO will donate an additional $0.50 for each item collected by the winning branch to their respective campus food pantry.

The Chadron drop off location is at the bank lobby, 315 West Third Street. The online option is at – Visit csc.edu/foundation/eaglesrise/index.csc by selecting “CSC Food Pantry” from the Designation drop-down menu.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0