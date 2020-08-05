Baumann yard named 'Pick of the Month'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chadron Garden Club has awarded the July "Pick of the Month" Yard Award to Todd Baumann at 428 North Morehead Street. The yard was nominated by Todd's wife, Jennifer Baumann, who said they have live at the same address for more than 20 years. Todd has put a lot of love and care into their simple, well kept yard.

The yard features a large manicured lawn area, a flower bed across the front of the house with a variety of changing seasonal perennials for color, and a rock garden filled with succulents and ornamental grasses in the hot, dry area out by the street. The antique wheelbarrow filled with petunias has extra sentimental value to Todd, who acquired is from his grandfather.

Todd said his vision was to maximize color while minimizing maintenance.

If you would like to nominate a yard for the monthly Chadron Garden Club award, please contact any of the 2020 committee members: Connie Kolling, 430-2559; Courtney Terrell, 430-4023; or Wendy Roberts, 432-3489.

