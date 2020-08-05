Be a wise information seeker during the pandemic

Do not fall victim to misinformation, there are many fact-checker websites or sources intended to dispel any misinformation and myths. Being a wise information-seeker will help keep you informed on important topics and a proactive citizen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A myth about heat killing the COVID-19 virus continues to be shared. The fact is, you can catch COVID-19 no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries and states with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19.

Despite many myths circulating that children cannot carry, contract, or be infected with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms that children and infants have been sick with and carry the virus. Although adults primarily make up most of the known cases to-date, 17% of the confirmed positive cases in the Panhandle and 11.7% in the state have been children in the 0-19 age group.

When a person has been exposed or identified as a close contact to COVID-19, even if they get tested and it is negative, they still must quarantine for the 14-day timeframe. Testing is considered a “point-in-time test” meaning, they were only negative at that particular point, but they could still develop symptoms in the two to 14 day timeframe.

