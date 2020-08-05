Be a wise information seeker during the pandemic

According to a report last Thursday, an individual on the Chadron High School volleyball team was diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus). She will self-isolate until recovered by public health. All close contacts have been contacted and quarantined.
The Panhandle area will remain in phase three of the Governor’s Directed Health Measure through at least August 31. This applies to the following counties: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux.
Beginning on August 3, Unified Command will be changing the way they report the confirmed cases. All of the information will still be available on the dashboard at www.pphd.org. In briefings and the news releases they will be stating:
- Number of new cases per county for the time period
- Identifying if they are close contacts or community spread
- Identifying if they are adults or children under the age of 19
- # of new cases recovered per county
- # of new deaths
Information is easily shareable and clickable nowadays but seeking reliable information from neutral and scientifically based sources is critical now more than ever. Data, statistics, and research is readily available at our fingertips but also can be false or inaccurate information intended to deceive the reader and create fear.
Do not fall victim to misinformation, there are many fact-checker websites or sources intended to dispel any misinformation and myths. Being a wise information-seeker will help keep you informed on important topics and a proactive citizen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A myth about heat killing the COVID-19 virus continues to be shared. The fact is, you can catch COVID-19 no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries and states with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19.
Despite many myths circulating that children cannot carry, contract, or be infected with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms that children and infants have been sick with and carry the virus. Although adults primarily make up most of the known cases to-date, 17% of the confirmed positive cases in the Panhandle and 11.7% in the state have been children in the 0-19 age group.
When a person has been exposed or identified as a close contact to COVID-19, even if they get tested and it is negative, they still must quarantine for the 14-day timeframe. Testing is considered a “point-in-time test” meaning, they were only negative at that particular point, but they could still develop symptoms in the two to 14 day timeframe.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!