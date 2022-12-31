Be aware of Seasonal Affective Disorder

With the winter chill and snow keeping many people indoors, and the actual season just getting underway, it’s important to not only keep checks on physical but also mental health.

Chelsea Turner, PLMHP and co-owner A Touch of Hope Therapy, explained Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that happens when there is a change in the season. It’s typically seen around winter, she said, and there is no specific determinant for it.

“Some of the research we’re seeing coming out is that the days are shorter, the weather is not very good, there’s less sunshine so you get less vitamin D. There’s different theories as to why this happens.”

Looking at changes in the natural Circadian rhythm, Turner said when the days are shorter people tend to get less done and have less motivation. Add to that the dreary weather keeping people indoors and not interacting as much. There is also a drop in serotonin, she said, the chemical in the brain that helps regulate mood. Further, there are drops in melatonin, the brain chemical that also helps regulate mood as well as sleep.

“Some of it’s biological, some of it’s environmental,” Turner said.

As for using supplements to boost vitamin D, serotonin and melatonin levels, Turner emphasized people should talk to their doctors before they begin experimenting with these. She further added diet changes can also help, as foods like salmon and Greek yogurt are high in vitamin D.

While melatonin can help, Turner stressed people should be cautious as these can reduce the body’s natural ability to produce the chemical. “We don’t want to see people become reliant on that because that becomes a more long-standing issue.”

There’s no known way to prevent SAD, though Turner said if person’s patterns and habits can be identified, he or she can begin coping skills when SAD indicators show.

For example, if a person can get outside as much as possible, it can naturally raise vitamin D levels. If unable to get out, they could rearrange their furniture to maximize sun exposure. “If you can make your couch sunshine, and you’re sitting on the couch, you’re absorbing more sunshine,” Turner said. There are also sun exposure lamps to use for sun therapy, and people can simply take a nap. Simple movements such as yoga and stretching, or any physical movement, gets the blood flowing and improves mood.

For those who know someone who’s affected by SAD, Turner said the foremost thing is support. People might approach those with SAD and tell them they simply have a case of the winter blues, invalidating what they’re experiencing.

“Sometimes your presence is enough, just being there, supporting them and listening to them,” Turner said. They can also join them on walks or errands to add further support.

Symptoms of SAD include: increased feelings of sadness most of the day almost every day, not connected to any other life change; los of interest in typically enjoyed activities; changes in sleep pattern or weight; difficulty concentrating that is not typical; and feelings of hopelessness or helplessness.

“The biggest one we really want to make sure people are paying attention to,” Turner said, “is any thoughts of suicide or self-harm. Those tend to increase with Seasonal Affective Disorder.” If there is talk of suicide and self-harm, Turner added, it would be alright to contact law enforcement.

“We want to take any talk of suicide seriously, so if you’re not qualified or trained to someone who’s feeling suicidal, absolutely call someone else.” There is also the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, available by calling or texting 988.

“We have a phenomenal law enforcement support with mental health, and they will come and talk to you. If they feel you need to be assessed by a crisis counselor, they will call in the crisis counselor. I have a lot of respect for our police department and the way they handle situations like that.”

She encourages people to reach out to local therapists if they are feeling off and don’t know why, as therapists can help them determine what’s going on.