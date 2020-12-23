Chadron has certainly got plenty of lights to guide the way this holiday season, from simple one-color light strands, to those with every color of the rainbow and religious displays. With the weather being unseasonably warm for the end of the year, it's a good time to grab some hot cocoa and check out the lights in the Chadron community.
Beginning to look a lot like christmas
- Mark Dykes
-
-
