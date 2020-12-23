 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beginning to look a lot like christmas

Beginning to look a lot like christmas

{{featured_button_text}}

Chadron has certainly got plenty of lights to guide the way this holiday season, from simple one-color light strands, to those with every color of the rainbow and religious displays. With the weather being unseasonably warm for the end of the year, it's a good time to grab some hot cocoa and check out the lights in the Chadron community.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robbery suspect turns self in
News

Robbery suspect turns self in

  • Updated

Over the course of several days, the Chadron Police Department, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and the Oglala Sioux Tribe OS…

NSAA to keep orange restrictions
News

NSAA to keep orange restrictions

Last Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the state is moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase of its coronavirus pandemic respons…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News