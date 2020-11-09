Bell ringing set to one store

It's almost time to ring the bells! During this unprecedented year, the proceeds from Salvation Army Bell Ringing are needed more than ever. This year ringers will be exclusively at Walmart. With the safety of volunteers in mind, equipment will be sanitized between ringers and it is suggested that you ring with family members, a close contact, or on your own.

Masks or scarves covering the nose and mouth are required by the Salvation Army for the safety of the ringers and donors. Those who prefer to ring on their own should put their names in both sign up slots.

As always, 90% of the money raised stays right here in our community to help our neighbors in times of emergency.

To sign up, go to ncap.info and click on the penguin at the bottom of the page, or go to slotted.co/2020BellRinging.

