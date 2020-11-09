 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bell ringing set to one store

Bell ringing set to one store

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
penguin

It's almost time to ring the bells! During this unprecedented year, the proceeds from Salvation Army Bell Ringing are needed more than ever. This year ringers will be exclusively at Walmart. With the safety of volunteers in mind, equipment will be sanitized between ringers and it is suggested that you ring with family members, a close contact, or on your own.

Masks or scarves covering the nose and mouth are required by the Salvation Army for the safety of the ringers and donors. Those who prefer to ring on their own should put their names in both sign up slots. 

As always, 90% of the money raised stays right here in our community to help our neighbors in times of emergency.

To sign up, go to ncap.info and click on the penguin at the bottom of the page, or go to slotted.co/2020BellRinging.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Rovner to read Nov. 10

Jonathan Rovner, an Assistant Professor of English, will give a public reading Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall’s Auditorium on the campus o…

Sharp to honor veterans Monday
News

Sharp to honor veterans Monday

This Monday, Chadron will be host to Preston Sharp, a young California man who has made it his mission to place flags and flowers at the grave…

+7
Downtown Halloween Fun
News

Downtown Halloween Fun

  • Updated

The weather turned nice just in time to melt off the snow and make for a memorable evening downtown last Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News