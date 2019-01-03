Try 1 month for 99¢
#BeTheDifference
Join the staff of The Chadron Record this season in our #BeTheDifference campaign. Find our tree at the Festival of Trees and share a selfie with us telling us how you make a difference in our community. TCR staff are involved in Chadron Rotary, 100 Women Who Care About Chadron and the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association. 

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is over, and The Chadron Record's #BeTheDifference campaign has officially concluded. 

But with the dawning of a new year, we hope local residents are inspired to continue working to improve our community through giving back, however they can. 

The Chadron Record's #BeTheDifference campaign during the holiday season encouraged those in our community to lend a hand to people and organizations in need. A caring community is a healthy and successful one, and it doesn’t take much if each of us pitches in however we can. The Record offered up nearly three dozen ideas for individuals searching for an organization to join, through the pages of our newspaper, on our website and with our Festival of Trees entry. 

We're publishing that list one final time this week in the hopes that 2019 inspires our readers to find a cause they are passionate about and get involved. 

