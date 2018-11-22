The holiday giving season has arrived, and Chadron offers plenty of opportunities for its residents to give back to the community, whether it’s in time, money or materials.
During this Christmas giving season, we at The Chadron Record encourage you to #BeTheDifference in our community and lend a hand to people and organizations in need. A caring community is a healthy and successful one, and it doesn’t take much if each of us pitches in however we can.
For the second consecutive year, The Chadron Record entry into the Festival of Trees at the Dawes County Courthouse will be filled with ideas on how you can give back to our local community, not only during the holiday giving season, but year-round. Our #BeThe Difference tree and poster is decorated with ornaments describing more than 30 non-profit organizations in Chadron that could use your help.
This year we’re asking our readers and all visitors to the annual Festival of Trees to spread the word and share how you make a difference every day in your community.
It’s easy and only takes a few minutes.
Find the Record’s #BeTheDifference Tree at the Festival of Trees, take a selfie of the tree and/or our #BeTheDifference poster and share it on social media. Be sure to use the #BeTheDifference hashtag and tag The Chadron Record on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Before you share the photo, add a quick update on how you and your family make our community a better place to live.
During the next six weeks, much of our focus, hopefully, will be on family and friends as we exchange gifts, play games or catch up with those we haven’t seen in some time. It’s also the perfect time to prioritize our lives and make a commitment to bettering the lives of those around us.
At the Chadron Record, we hope we make a difference in your life every day, whether it’s keeping you up to date on the area’s athletic events, informing you on local government happenings or teaching you something new and interesting about a neighbor in your community.
The Chadron Record has covered the northern Panhandle since 1884. From births and deaths to sports and government, TCR staff members have reported it all in the pages of the newspaper. With technological innovations, the paper has evolved and now readers and advertisers have access to TCR’s coverage in print, online at www.thechadronnews.com, and on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Regardless of format, community newspapers serve as town criers, keeping their citizens informed on a variety of issues and working to support the further development of the community.
Remember as you gear up for Christmas shopping, a subscription to The Chadron Record can make a difference in someone else’s life, keeping them in touch with their hometown. For every new subscription (haven’t subscribed in the last year) purchased between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Record will donate five pounds of food to local pantries.
Join us and #BeTheDifference.
