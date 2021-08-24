Betty Reading

CHADRON | Betty Reading, a Chadron resident her entire life, died August 12, 2021 at Chadron Community Hospital. She was 91 years old.

Betty was born at Chadron Municipal Hospital on February 22, 1930 to Lura (Clayton) and John Feldhausen. Her father was a conductor for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad and her mother maintained order around the house after being an early graduate of the Chadron Normal School and teaching at rural schools in Wyoming and South Dakota.

Even at an early age, Betty enjoyed traveling and talked often of train trips with her parents. Some were visits to family in the Black Hills while others to California and places in between. These early journeys instilled a life-long sense of adventure and desire to see new places.

Betty learned to play the clarinet as a fifth grader. While never a professional musician, music and the clarinet became an important part of her life. When the Bordeaux Community Band formed in the 1980s she was one of the first members. For over 20 years she enjoyed both rehearsals and performances with the Band as well as the friendships she developed with her fellow musicians. She reluctantly retired from the Band when arthritis made it difficult to play the clarinet.