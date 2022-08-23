 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Witte

Betty White

CHADRON - Graveside services for Betty Witte, 90, of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

Betty was born February 19, 1932 in Chadron, NE to Lloyd E. and Gladys M. (Grant) Broadhurst. She passed away August 2, 2022 in Chadron, Nebraska.

She graduated from Chadron High School in 1950. She married her High School sweetheart, Carl H. "Pete" Witte and six children were born to this union.

After all her children started school, Betty returned to college and graduated with a B.S. degree in 1969. She dearly loved and enjoyed all her children and grandchildren and tried to attend all the events in which they participated.

She's been a Beta Sigma Phi sorority member since 1964 and a crochet club member with many dear friends since 1970, also an active member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, parents, Brother Richard, her Husband Pete, son Rob and grandson Tim.

Survivors include sons: Ron, Rick, Randy; daughter Kathy and Craig (Susan) and daughter-in-law Cheryl. Also 18 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.

Betty loved her full, interesting life, her wonderful loving family, her many friends and the many years she shared with the love of her life.

A memorial has been established for St. Patrick's Catholic Church Building Fund. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

