Billie R. Jackson

CHADRON | Billie Ray Jackson, 89, passed away July 29, 2021 at Crestview Care Center in Chadron.

Billie was born March 23, 1932 in Chadron to Walter and Rose (Chasek) Jackson. He attended elementary school at Pleasant Home School, District #5, a rural school in Dawes County near their home. He graduated in 1950 from Hay Springs High School.

Billie was united in marriage to Juanita Schumacher on August 25, 1951. To this marriage four children were born: Joan, Thomas "Tom," Kim and James "Jim." He loved his family and spent as much time with them as his work allowed.

He farmed and ranched with his father before moving to the farm west of Hay Springs in Antelope Valley, where Billie and Juanita lived, until recently, when they moved to Chadron. Farming and ranching was a never ending job but one he loved. It was a family affair as everyone worked together, especially during the time they ran the dairy. Later in "retirement" Billie enjoyed spending time fishing and camping with his beloved wife, Nita.

Billie was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Leanna (Keim) Jackson; sister, Donna Westlake, and brother-in-law, Harold "Swede" Westlake.