Chadron Street Superintendent Terry Birnbaum was selected as the 2018 City Employee of the Year by his fellow employees and was recognized as such this month by Mayor Miles Bannan and City Manager Greg Yanker.
Birnbaum was selected from among a group of three nominees, in a revamped format for choosing Employee of the Year. City Manager Greg Yanker implemented a new recognition program this year, seeking nominations for each quarter for employee recognition. Quarterly winners from the first three quarters were then in competition for Employee of the Year, with ballots cast by each city employee.
Birnbaum joined the city’s street department in 1982, moving up to superintendent in 1996. His nomination commended him for the work he’s done this year in coaching his crew and leading by example.
“He diligently trains his crew from the ground up on responsibility, safety, equipment maintenance, and operation,” reads his nomination form. “The number of summer seasonal employees who return to his department each year is a testimony to the quality of his leadership and the kind of teammate Terry is to work with. Hard work and honesty are his trademarks.”
Birnbaum was nominated as the second quarter employee.
“My crew deserves this more than I do,” he said after being presented with the award Dec. 17.
Chelsea DeBerg of the Chadron Police Department earned the first quarter nomination, while Library Director Rossella Tesch earned the third quarter nomination.
DeBerg joined the police department in 2016 and was nominated for her recruiting efforts during the first quarter of the year, including work on a promotional poster at the CSC Career Fair. Tesch was commended for the many activities the library offered during the 2018 Fur Trade Days celebration, as she and her staff went “over and beyond to offer activities related to Chadron area history and Native American heritage.”
The city also recognized several employees for their years of service with the city. Those recognitions are as follows:
5 years – Sam Mullins
10 years – Tom Menke and Jarvis Wallage
30 years – Joe Fry
35 years – Milo Rust
45 years – Donna Rust
Mayor Miles Bannan thanked all of the city’s employees after the recognition awards were presented, noting that the city couldn’t fulfill its mission without their dedication.