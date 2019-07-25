Rangers from Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center, Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are pleased to present a joint interpretive talk titled Bison: Their Place in History July 26 at 7 p.m. in celebration of National Bison Month. This family-friendly program will take place at Fort Robinson State Park picnic shelter, by the Soldier Creek Campground.
Come and meet staff from federal and state agencies as they partner to share special stories about the ancient past and recent history of American bison. Bison have played a large role in the ecosystem and human history of the Great Plains. After the talk, rangers will lead Atlatl (an ancient hunting device) demonstrations and a junior ranger craft activity.
You have free articles remaining.
The interpretive talk is free-of-charge; however permits are required to enter Nebraska State Parks, and can be purchase at the Fort Robinson State Park front desk.
For more information about these events or other summer educational talks and programs, please call the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands at 308-432-0300 or Hudson-Meng Visitor Center desk at 308-6654-3900.