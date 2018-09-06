Leaders from Black Hills State University and Chadron State College are collaborating across state lines to improve academic leadership.
This fall, the two higher education institutions met at BHSU-Rapid City to conduct a day-long professional development retreat for chairpersons of academic departments.
Dr. Chris Crawford, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at BHSU, and Dr. Charles Snare, vice president of Academic Affairs from CSC, praised the professional development session and noted the cost-saving meeting of academic leaders covered essential higher education topics and best practices for effective academic chairs. Participants expressed their appreciation for the joint leadership session and found the opportunity to have questions answered with peer colleagues very helpful.
Crawford said “While there is off-site professional development available for our chairs, these sessions actually served to provide intensive applied learning in an economically efficient manner.” Snare praised the buy-in of all participants.
This is one of several new collaborations emerging from CSC and BHSU. Plans are in place to continue this model of collaboration with future trainings. CSC and BHSU are both members of American State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), a national organization of state-supported colleges and universities that offer degree programs leading to bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees.