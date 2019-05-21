The Chadron School Board last night's approved requests from the FBLA - Future Business Leaders of American - and National History Day for limited financial support for 12 students, 6 from each program and 2 FBLA sponsors, to attend national competitions later this summer.
An 8-year old district policy recommends providing $100 per student and $500 per sponsor in such cases, but emphasizes it's only a guideline and the school board declined similar requests last year.
Board member Boone Huffman led the denial faction, but made the motion for last night's approval - calling the students who qualify for national competitions the cream of what the Chadron Public Schools produce.
Huffman says his change of position from last year came down to 2 things: fairness - the district helps faculty and administrators attend conferences - and a brighter financial picture.
Last year's denial of the funds was widely criticized and Huffman says he's heard about it a lot, including from a number of fellow ranchers who felt that while property taxes are too high, helping kids go to national competitions was a good use of the money.
You have free articles remaining.
About 20 students, parents, and teachers filled up all the available seating at last night's board meeting to support the funding request.
History Day qualifier Thomas Kaus told that he's learned a lot from his previous trip to National History Day and that support from the school board would mean a lot to the students.
Renee Noble, FBLA sponsor since the chapter's reactivation in 1992, reminded the board that the students raise the vast majority of the money needed - about $1,400 each for room, board, and travel for FBLA.
Parent Jason Rust, whose son is one of the FBLA qualifiers, said the district would get a tremendous return on its investment because of what the students have achieved, adding that the money is "a drop in the bucket, but sends an important message" that the students are appreciated and supported.